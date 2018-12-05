Police seek suspect in retail theft at GIANT

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a retail theft suspect.

The individual (pictured above) is accused of stealing approximately $700 in beauty products on November 27 at GIANT located on Cumberland Parkway.

Police say the suspect is associated with a dark-colored Dodge pickup, which is also pictured.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-8273. Anonymous tips can be submitted by email as well: www.upperallenpolice.com.