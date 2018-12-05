× Police seeking suspects that stole antique coin slot machine in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking suspect(s) that stole an antique coin slot machine.

On December 3 around 5:00 p.m., police responded to a residence on East Winding Hill Road in Upper Allen Township for the report of a burglary.

Upon arrival, police discovered that the suspect(s) forced entry into the residence during daytime hours.

While inside the home, the suspect(s) stole an antique coin slot machine.

The machine was described as having a black wooden base with a two-tone navy blue and burgundy metal frame.

It is similar to the one pictured in this article.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273). Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting: http://www.upperallenpolice.com.