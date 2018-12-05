× Principal of Sylvan Heights Charter School in Harrisburg charged with indecent assault, corruption of minor

HARRISBURG — The principal of Sylvan Heights Science Charter School was charged Monday with indecent assault and corruption of a minor, according to court documents.

Timothy Hess, 44, was charged Monday, court documents show.

The school confirmed the charges in a statement.

“The school takes these allegations and recent developments very seriously and has taken measures to ensure the safety of the school environment. Mr. Hess was placed on administrative leave in October and has been working from home. From an administrative perspective, moving forward, Susan Roth from the Capital Area Intermediate Unit will oversee the school as Interim Principal with support from Mrs. Nordai and Mrs. Lauver. This arrangement will remain in place through at least the end of the calendar year until the Board can make a more permanent decision regarding administrative support. We continue to cooperate with outside authorities and will provide updates as we receive information that can be distributed to the public. If you have other concerns and/or information that could be helpful to law enforcement, please contact Detective Ryan Neal at 717-255-7299 or rneal@harrisburgpa.gov.”