Redskins G Jonathan Cooper out for season with torn biceps

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have lost yet another offensive lineman for the season.

The team announced Tuesday that G Jonathan Cooper is out for the season after suffering a torn biceps.

Cooper, 28, joined Washington just last month after the team lost both of its starting guards to season-ending injuries.

Now, Cooper joins a long list of Redskins on the injury shelf this season.