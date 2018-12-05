Redskins sign DE Marcus Smith

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 1: Defensive end Marcus Smith #97 of the Seattle Seahawks causes Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Indianapolis Colts to fumble in the third quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on October 1, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle Seahawks beat the Indianapolis Colts 46-18. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Redskins are taking a chance on a former first round pick.
The team has signed DE Marcus Smith to a deal for the rest of the 2018 season.
Smith, 26, was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, but has yet to pan out.
In parts of four NFL seasons with the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, Smith has totaled just 6.5 sacks and 32 tackles.
So far, Smith has not played in 2018, which will make his first Redskins’ action his season debut.
He will hope to take advantage of any playing time coming his way.