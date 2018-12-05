× Redskins sign DE Marcus Smith

WASHINGTON– The Redskins are taking a chance on a former first round pick.

The team has signed DE Marcus Smith to a deal for the rest of the 2018 season.

Smith, 26, was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, but has yet to pan out.

In parts of four NFL seasons with the Eagles and Seattle Seahawks, Smith has totaled just 6.5 sacks and 32 tackles.

So far, Smith has not played in 2018, which will make his first Redskins’ action his season debut.

He will hope to take advantage of any playing time coming his way.