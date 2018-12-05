Rides & Attractions at Dutch Winter Wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa--- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett hit the rides at Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland.

More than 20 rides will be open for Dutch Winter Wonderland. In addition to the train, guest favorites include our Turnpike cars on Exploration Island, the Wonder Whip is always a favorite with the little ones, and the Sky Ride is a fantastic way to see all these lights from above.

For more information about the The Royal Light Show click on the link: https://www.dutchwonderland.com/winterwonderland