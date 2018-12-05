Santa is coming to town: Eat ice-cream with Santa and more at Turkey Hill Experience

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, LANCASTER COUNTY Pa.-- Santa Claus is coming to town, and he's stopping at Turkey Hill Experience on December 8 and 15 to have ice-cream with kids!

Turkey Hill Experience is already decked out for Christmas, ahead of the Ice-cream with Santa event. The entire building is decorated and they even have trees showcasing a different 'sweet' theme-- nearly 30 of them.

If you take a stroll through you'll find multiple ice-cream decorated trees, milk, iced tea themed, and so much more!

Santa will be seated by a Christmas tree and a warm fire place where kids can bring their lists and tell him what they want for Christmas. He'll be bringing along someone special with him-- Mrs. Claus will be there to hand out cookies.

There will be crafts for the kids to do, Santa will be reading Christmas stories, and of course kids will be able to enjoy some holiday ice-cream with the big guy himself! Make sure you purchase your tickets a head of time, it is required.

The taste room, something different than the ice-cream sampling will not be included in the event. However, it is open during normal operation hours where you can learn how to make your own ice-cream.

You're going to want to check out their gift shop, they have a lot of goodies and something for everyone. From shirts, to sweatshirts, ice-cream, iced tea, ornaments, coffee mugs, there's a lot to pick from!

From now until December 20 if you visit their online store and use promo code 'Fox 43' you will get 15% off of your purchase!

You must purchase tickets a head of time for ice-cream with Santa event, you can do that on their website.