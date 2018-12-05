Sixers’ Markelle Fultz out 3-6 weeks with thoracic outlet syndrome

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 19: Markelle Fultz #20 of the Philadelphia 76ers defends against the Phoenix Suns on November 19, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– A 76ers’ guard is out for at least the next 3-6 weeks after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS).
According to a team release, G Markelle Fultz was diagnosed with TOS after seeing various specialists over the past two weeks.
Now, Fultz will reportedly work with renowned physical therapist Judy Seto, who formally was employed by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Seto has reportedly worked with NBA players such as G Kobe Bryant and current Sixers’ GM Elton Brand.
Fultz, 20, played in 19 games this season, and averaged 8.2 points per game along with 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
While the Sixers have hope Fultz may return in the laid out timetable, it is said that his return will ultimately depend on the effectiveness of the rehab.