× Sixers’ Markelle Fultz out 3-6 weeks with thoracic outlet syndrome

PHILADELPHIA– A 76ers’ guard is out for at least the next 3-6 weeks after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS).

According to a team release, G Markelle Fultz was diagnosed with TOS after seeing various specialists over the past two weeks.

Now, Fultz will reportedly work with renowned physical therapist Judy Seto, who formally was employed by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Seto has reportedly worked with NBA players such as G Kobe Bryant and current Sixers’ GM Elton Brand.

Fultz, 20, played in 19 games this season, and averaged 8.2 points per game along with 3.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

While the Sixers have hope Fultz may return in the laid out timetable, it is said that his return will ultimately depend on the effectiveness of the rehab.