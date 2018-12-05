The Royal Light Show at Dutch Winter Wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett enjoyed thousands of twinkling lights dancing to music at Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland.

The Royal Light Show starts at 5pm each operating day and runs every 15 minutes through the rest of the evening. You’ll see thousands of lights all synced to holiday music, spanning from here in Celebration Theater and extending all the way up to the queue house of the coaster. Area-wise, it’s one of our largest Royal Light Shows ever.

For more information about the The Royal Light Show click on the link: https://www.dutchwonderland.com/winterwonderland