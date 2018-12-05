× To celebrate the holidays and mark its 30th year, ‘The Simpsons’ will re-air its first full-length episode on Dec. 23

SPRINGFIELD — To mark their 30th season, “The Simpsons” has a very special gift for fans of the long-running animated series.

On Dec. 23, FOX will re-air the first full-length episode of “The Simpsons,” — the Christmas-themed “Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire,” which first aired on Dec. 18, 1989.

In the episode, Homer (Dan Castellaneta) tries to earn extra money to buy presents for the family by working as a department store Santa, with disastrous results. Fortunately, an 11th-hour trip to a dog racing track allows him to return home with the best Christmas present ever.

The episode will re-air at 8 p.m. on FOX.