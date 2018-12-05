Update: 18-year-old charged after stolen vehicle crashed in Harrisburg, police say

HARRISBURG — Update: Police have identified and charged the individual arrested Wednesday after a stolen vehicle crashed in Harrisburg.

At a press conference Thursday, police identified the man as 18-year-old Christopher Conway.

Conway faces felony counts of receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and three misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, as well as numerous traffic violations, court documents show.

Previously: One person was taken into custody after a car crashed into another vehicle in Harrisburg Wednesday evening, police say.

The accident occurred on Mulberry Street, two blocks away from Bellevue Road where earlier in the day, a male was found dead inside a home, according to police.

Police say they were investigating the homicide when they heard shots fired up the road and saw a car take off.

“At that point the radio is going off, we’re trying to figure out where this vehicle may have went at that time. Because none of our police officers were directly behind it, pursuing it or anything like that, so we were just trying to figure out where this vehicle was going,” said Harrisburg Police Sgt. Tyron Meik. “We knew it turned up the street, but by the time our officers got up here, we were able to see that this vehicle already crashed and that there was someone fleeing from it.”

Witnesses told FOX43 they saw two men jump out of the car and ran.

Police believe another person might be on the run.

Police wouldn’t comment on what was found inside the vehicle, but they did say the car was stolen.

At this time, police believe the shooting from earlier and car crash are unrelated.

Both incidents are still under investigation.