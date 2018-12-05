Wicked and wintry rest of the work week with flurry chances today and tomorrow!

WICKED COLD WEDNESDAY: Our coldest day of the week so far is here and temperatures today will struggle to climb out of the mid 30s for highs. We plummeted down into the lower 20s and upper teens last night, but even colder air is on the way! Energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will spark up a few flurries through the day today. We are not anticipating any snow accumulation, but a few flurries are to be expected. The best time for flurry activity will be during the daylight hours with any lingering flurries ending a bit after sunset. Skies will clear tonight and temperatures tonight will once again crash into the mid to low 20s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will not be quite as cold as today, but it’s just a brief warm up ahead of our next blast of frigid cold air! Thursday afternoon we should climb up to about the 40 degree mark with early sunshine giving way to clouds later. Thursday night another cold front will sweep the region and bring our next chance for some more flurry activity. The best chance for any flying flurries will be late Thursday afternoon and continuing into the early hours of Friday morning. Clouds will persist through Friday as cold air marches into the area. We should begin to clear the clouds late Friday and temperatures crumble into the low 20s on Friday night.

WINTRY WEEKEND: No relief from the cold air in sight. In fact, Saturday will be the coldest day out of this entire week with temperatures struggling to reach much above freezing. Some sunshine will return on Saturday, but that won’t help us. Both Saturday and Sunday appear to remain dry for now, but we are continuing to monitor a system that could affect us here in south-central PA. At this time, models are having a hard time determining the track of this system and there is virtually no model consensus. All models at least have the system to our south, but there is a chance that system could wobble north which would mean a mess for us in terms of snow and winter weather in the Sunday-Monday time-frame.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Jessica Pash