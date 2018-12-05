× Woman to serve up to 10 years in prison for robbing man at gunpoint, driving car at police

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A woman will serve up to 10 years in prison for robbing a man at gunpoint and driving at police who responded to the scene.

Jenine Morales, 18, was sentenced to serve between 4 and 10 years in prison.

She had previously pleaded guilty to felony robbery and aggravated assault, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and other related counts.

On September 17 on South Christian Street in Lancaster, Morales allegedly pulled a gun on the victim during the robbery and then served as the getaway driver for fellow robbers.

As she was driving on South Christian Street in an alleyway, she sped up toward police officers, prompting the police to veer out of the way to avoid being struck.

When Morales was taken into custody, she was found to have a firearm on her.

In court, prosecutors argued that Morales had two deadly weapons, for the way she use the vehicle.

Now, she will serve time.