× You can make a World War II vet’s birthday unforgettable — just by sending him a card

HIGHLAND, Calif. — A California woman is trying to make her father’s birthday extra special this year, and you can help.

All you’ve got to do, according to WPIX, is send Duane Sherman, a World War II veteran, a card for his 96th birthday, says his daughter, Sue Morse.

She wants it to be one he won’t forget.

So she took to Facebook and asked anyone out there listening to send her dad a birthday card.

Sherman, who served in the Navy, earned a purple heart for a mission he survived in 1944.

He was also a Chief Sonarman aboard the U.S.S. Lamson DD 367— and he was on board the moment a Kamikaze plane hit his ship.

About 30 of his shipmates lost their lives.

These cards can be a “Happy Birthday” or a “Thank You” for Sherman’s service.

If you want to make Sherman’s wish come true, send a card to:

Duane Sherman c/o Sue Morse

P.O. Box 794

Highland, CA 92346