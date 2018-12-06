A frigid couple of days has us bundling up through the weekend!

FRIGID COUPLE OF DAYS: Clouds hang on through the evening and, as a front slides through the area, a few flurries are possible. The breeze keeps wind chill values in the 20s and that is what you need to dress for this evening. Overnight lows drop to the middle and upper 20s under clearing skies. While we begin the day with sunshine, clouds build in for a few hours during the afternoon. With a reinforcing shot of brisk air in place, readings are back in the middle 30s. It is quite frigid to start the weekend. Lows bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s. Skies are brighter for the start of the weekend, but does little to warm us up. Highs are held in the lower 30s. We continue the dry stretch too. It’s a different day for the second half of the weekend. We begin the day with mostly clear skies, which allows lows to drive once again to the lower 20s. Clouds will increase quickly Sunday, as low pressure slides by just south of the area. It is another cold day in the middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: With low pressure hugging the Delaware coast, winds are out of the northeast keeping it quite chilly for Monday too. Filtered sunshine keeps temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40, so it’s not as frigid as the weekend, but still running a bit colder than average. More sunshine is expected Tuesday. However, the wind is northerly holding temperatures in the 30s. High pressure helps us out Wednesday. It shifts to the east setting up a southwest flow, which transports milder air into the area. Highs top out in the lower 40s under abundant sunshine. It’s another quiet day with a little more cloud cover Thursday. We could finally see showers return to the area late in the day too.

