“America’s Got Talent” winning ventriloquist, Darci Lynne, coming to the York Fair

Winning NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” at just 12-years old by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show, singer/ventriloquist Darci Lynne Farmer impresses audiences across the country with her sweetheart disposition and undeniable, show-stopping talent beyond her years. Accompanied by her musical friends including a divaesque rabbit, a shy and soulful mouse, and Edna- the naughty old lady who is famous for having a crush on Simon Cowell. Singing through her friends helped the young entertainer find a voice inside she didn’t know she had and helped her overcome a lifelong struggle with shyness.

An Oklahoma native, Darci began participating in talent-based pageants at a young age and picked up ventriloquism shortly after. Two weeks later, Darci began tackling talent shows, eventually making it to NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Following her big win, she has been featured on NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” “Ellen” and “TODAY.” Her first Christmas special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas” will air on NBC Dec. 11. Darci and her friends are continually on the road bringing smiles to audiences across the country. In 2019 Darci is set to appear on NBC’s spin-off series “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” premiering Jan. 7 and will hit the road for her Fresh Out of the Box Tour in February.

“We are excited to announce our first Grandstand act for the 2019 York Fair and believe that Darci Lynne offers a show for the entire family,” said incoming CEO Bryan Blair. “As we work to put together our Grandstand lineup for the upcoming Fair we are committed to providing high quality, big name entertainment at affordable ticket prices and Darci Lynne is the first of many shows we will be announcing in the next few weeks,” added Blair.

Darci Lynne will be making her stop at the York Fair on Saturday, September 7th at 8pm. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 am on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018.Tickets will range from $35, $30, $25 and $20 which includes the admission to the Fair. Tickets will be available by phone at 717-848-2033 and online at yorkfair.org.

SOURCE: York Fair