Flurry chances tonight and tomorrow as even colder air filters in this weekend!

SLIGHTLY WARMER THURSDAY: Last night temperatures plummeted down into the upper 20s to lower 30s, about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than where we were yesterday at this time. Heading through the rest of the day today, we should hold onto that theme. Temperatures will be a bit warmer this afternoon climbing into the upper 30s to about 40 degrees. Some sunshine will stick around through the early morning hours, but clouds will build back in later today as our next frontal system approaches. Late tonight, another cold front will sweep the area and bring another reinforcing shot of cold air right in time for the weekend. Ahead of that front it is possible we see a bit of flurry activity starting later this evening and lingering into the early morning hours of Friday. Cold air begins to filter in Friday and we should see a bit more in the way of cloud cover tomorrow as well. A few flurries still possible tomorrow afternoon as well, but most of the day will remain dry and cold. Highs tomorrow will be stuck in the mid 30s!

FRIGID COLD WEEKEND: This weekend will be the perfect one to spend indoors with the frigid cold air that is going to be joining us. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will have a hard time climbing out of the mid 30s for highs. Overnight lows dropping down into the mid to lower 20s much like what we experienced earlier this week. Saturday should at least feature plenty of sunshine, but again that sunshine will not help warm us at all. Heading into Sunday, cloud cover will be building back in again. We are continuing to watch a system that at this time is developing to our south. Models have been having a difficult time with determining the track of this system and some of those models bring it as far north as the PA/MD state line. We should have a better idea by this evening with regards to what will happen with this system as weather balloons will be sent into the developing storm and they will be able to sample it. At this time, the storm looks to be a miss for us – but this can still change. Heading into the mid to later half of the next work week we could be watching some slightly warmer temperatures!

Have a wonderful Thursday!

Jessica Pash