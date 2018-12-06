× Former teacher’s aid facing charges after sexually assaulting juvenile student in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after admitting to sexually assaulting a juvenile student.

Jean Larue, 36, is facing statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, and corruption of minors, among other related charges.

On December 3, a juvenile victim told police that a teacher’s aid at Ferguson Elementary School, later identified as Larue, had sexually assaulted her at his residence in the 1400 block of W. Market St. in West York Boro.

The victim said that Larue had sex with her at his residence and that this had been occurring for nearly a year.

Later that day, police interviewed Larue at York City Police headquarters.

Larue confirmed that the victim was a student of his at Ferguson Elementary School and in his life skills class.

He admitted to police that he sent the victim inappropriate text messages, including requests for sexual contact, and admitted to sexually assaulting the victim.

Now, Larue will face charges.