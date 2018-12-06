Harrisburg Police, neighbors calling for an end to gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Harrisburg Police are still searching for suspects in Wednesday's deadly shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Donnell Williams. Neighbors living nearby say the violence has to stop.

"I feel saddened by all this violence," said Michelle Regis. "As a parent, as a person, as a human being period."

People living near the 1900 block of Bellevue Road in Harrisburg are left with a lot of questions after a teen was shot and killed inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

"How are we going to get together as a community to solve these issues," asked Regis.

Regis moved to Harrisburg more than a decade ago because she felt it was a safe and quiet place to live, but now with crime scene tape up around where she lives, Regis says Wednesday's shooting proves the neighborhood is not as safe as it used to be.

"I'm really afraid to go outside my home and let my kids walk about in the neighborhood," said Regis. "I want somewhere that's safe to raise my children, my family and I don't believe in violence, I know there are other ways to handle an issue."

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Thomas Carter now calling on the community to come together after Wednesday's incident. He says the Harrisburg School District canceling classes for all high school students is alarming.

“We have a real problem here. So far in the past couple of years we have taken 460 guns off the street," said Commissioner Carter. "That is handguns, riffles and shotguns and we still have a problem with these here kids with guns."

Regis agree the community needs to come together. She also believes at the root of the problem, people are not effectively dealing with issues they have and are turning to drugs and gangs as a way to cope which in return is leading to more violence.

"Put down the gun. Talk things out," said Regis. "Seek help and counseling for things you don't understand."

Police are offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.