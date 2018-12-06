× Man dies as a result of single-vehicle crash in York Township

YORK COUNTY — A man died Thursday evening as a result of a single-vehicle crash in York Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The crash occurred in the 400 block of South Duke Street just before 6:50 p.m. when the driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle, went down an embankment and rolled over, the coroner’s office said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:35 p.m.

The coroner’s office notes that the man’s next of kin has been notified. His identity will be released Friday, pending additional family notification.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.