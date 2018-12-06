Minnesota police seek two suspects accused of stealing Salvation Army kettle
BLAINE, MINN — Police in a Minnesota town are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects they say were captured on video stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from the front of a food store on Tuesday.
The official Twitter account of the Blaine Police Department tweeted the video on Wednesday. It shows two men using a set of bolt cutters to free the kettle from its stand.
The two men then flee.
