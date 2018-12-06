× Minnesota police seek two suspects accused of stealing Salvation Army kettle

BLAINE, MINN — Police in a Minnesota town are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects they say were captured on video stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from the front of a food store on Tuesday.

The official Twitter account of the Blaine Police Department tweeted the video on Wednesday. It shows two men using a set of bolt cutters to free the kettle from its stand.

The two men then flee.

Officer Hale is requesting the public's assistance with identifying the two suspects captured on video stealing the Salvation Army Red Kettle yesterday in front of the Northtown Cub Foods. If you have any information please contact him at thale@bainemn.gov or 763-785-6168. pic.twitter.com/8Seu7dYJux — Blaine Police Department (@BlainePoliceMN) December 5, 2018