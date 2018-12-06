× Pennsylvania Game Commission investigating illegally killed 8-point buck in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Game Commission is seeking information regarding an illegally killed 8-point buck.

The buck was killed in Warrington Township, and an individual was seen firing a rifle from a white pickup truck around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Blue Hill School Road and S. Winding Road, on the Washington and Warrington Township line.

The truck was described as having a ladder rack.

Officials were able to collect forensic evidence at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Central Region Office at 814-643-1831 or to call the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.