Pittsburgh Penguins acquire F Ben Sexton, D Macoy Erkamps

PITTSBURGH– The Penguins have begun shuffling the team’s roster in the hopes for a spark.

On Wednesday, the team traded D Stefan Elliott and F Tobias Lindberg to the Ottawa Senators for F Ben Sexton and D Macoy Erkamps.

Both Elliott, 27, and Lindberg, 23 never suited up for Pittsburgh, but played for the Penguins’ minor league affiliates.

Sexton, 27, made his NHL debut last season with Ottawa, but only played in two games. He is viewed as a depth piece for the team.

Erkamps, 23, has spent this entire season in the ECHL.