Police identify male killed at residence in Harrisburg Wednesday

HARRISBURG — Police have identified the male found dead inside a Harrisburg home Wednesday afternoon as 15-year-old Donnell Williams.

Officers were called to a residence in the 1900 block of Bellevue Road around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a male shot. Upon arrival, police found Williams deceased in the home by an apparent gunshot.

No arrests have been made and police are looking for a suspect.

The Harrisburg School District closed John Harris, SciTech and Cougar Academy campuses for all high school students Thursday. Grief counselors will be available for the remainder of the week.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information should contact police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.