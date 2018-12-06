× Redskins sign QB Josh Johnson, place CB Quinton Dunbar on IR

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have continued to shuffle their roster among a flurry of injuries.

On Wednesday, the team announced that it has signed QB Josh Johnson and placed CB Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve, ending his season.

The team needed to add Johnson to the roster after QB Colt McCoy suffered a season-ending injury in Monday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Johnson, 32, has not thrown an NFL pass since 2011 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite suiting up for three separate teams since then.

In fact, Johnson has not appeared in an NFL game since 2014.

In total, Johnson has thrown for 1042 yards, 5 TD’s and 10 INT’s in his pro career.

Dunbar, 26, was in the midst of the best season of his career.

So far in 2018, Dunbar had made a career-high six starts, and picked off a career-high two passes in seven games. He also had a career-high 39 tackles.

Washington’s secondary will sorely miss him, as Dunbar and CB Josh Norman have arguably been the secondary’s best players this season.