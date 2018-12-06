× Rep. Bill Shuster in attendance for President Trump’s signing of bill that authorizes funding for Coast Guard through 2019

WASHINGTON D.C. — Rep. Bill Shuster was one of nine members of Congress in attendance for President Donald Trump’s signing of the Frank LoBiondo Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2018 on Tuesday.

The law authorizes funding for the Coast Guard through fiscal year 2019, the White House said in a release. It also supports the military branch’s plan to recapitalize and modernize its assets to carry out its missions.

Specifically, the bill authorizes $7.9 billion for Coast Guard operating expenses and $2.6 billion for procurement, construction, renovation, and facilities improvement, the release stated.

Rep. Shuster, a Republican, serves Pennsylvania’s 9th congressional district, which includes all of Franklin County. Currently, he’s the Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

Aside from the nine members of Congress, others in attendance included members of the White House, President Trump’s Cabinet and members of the Coast Guard.