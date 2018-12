Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY -- Gilded Door Oil & Vinegar Tap Room in Carlisle, Cumberland County is cooking up some delicious.

The shops offers a variety of oil, vinegar and spices for every taste bud.

This year, skip the bottle of wine for the party host and bring a flavored bottle of oil or vinegar.

Gilded Door Oil & Vinegar Tap Room is open:

Monday & Tuesday 1-5PM

Wednesday, Thurday & Friday 12-6PM

Saturday 11AM-5PM

Sunday 1-3PM

Visit the shop at 9 East High Street in Carlisle.