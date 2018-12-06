× Woman facing homicide, assault, and reckless driving charges for crash that killed two Warwick High School students

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have filed charges against the woman responsible for causing a crash that killed two Warwick High School students and injured a third in October.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 63, is facing two counts of criminal homicide, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless driving charges among other related charges.

On October 26, eight cars were involved in a crash on the 200 block of West Orange Street.

Two Warwick High School students, Jack Nicholson and Meghan Keeney, died as a result of the crash.

Police said that a driver, later identified as Slaymaker-Walker, was reported for driving erratically just minutes before the crash.

As of our last update on November 13, no charges had been filed in the crash, as Slaymaker-Walker was reportedly unconscious in the hospital.