× York man accused of molesting 5-year-old girl in April

YORK — York City Police have charged a 20-year-old man with aggravated indecent assault of a child and other offense stemming from his alleged molestation of a 5-year-old girl in her home last April, according to court documents.

Jahmil Johnny Jones, of the 100 block of West Jackson Street, is accused of molesting the girl in her home, police say. He is also charged with aggravated indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and indecent assault of a person under 13 years of age.

Jones, whom police say was a friend of the victim’s family, allegedly put his hands down the girl’s pants.

Police began investigating in May, after the girl had been hospitalized for the alleged assault a month earlier. The victim told police Jones put his hands down her pants, under her underwear, and touched her genitals, police say.

Jones refused to talk to police when they interviewed him in York County Prison in November, while he was serving after pleading guilty to a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in 2015, according to police. Jones was sent to prison in August.

Jones was arraigned on his latest charges on Wednesday.