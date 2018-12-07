× Blue spruce tree at Manheim Township residence “topped” by unknown individual

LANCASTER COUNTY — A blue spruce tree was cut down from a residential property in Manheim Township, according to police.

Police say the incident occurred during the overnight hours Tuesday to Wednesday in the 100 block of Deer Ford Drive.

It appears the planted tree was “topped” to make it into a Christmas tree, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401 or submit a tip here.