Carlisle woman succumbs to injuries sustained in two-vehicle crash in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A Carlisle woman died as a result of a two-vehicle crash Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident occurred on Route 225 in Halifax Township, Dauphin County just after 8 a.m.

State Police say 26-year-old Makelle Mummart was traveling northbound when for an unknown reason crossed the double yellow line, entering into the southbound lane of travel. That’s when Mummart’s Hyundai struck an oncoming Kia head on.

Mummart was transported to Hershey Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries while in surgery, according to State Police.

The driver of the Kia was also taken to Hershey for treatment of unknown injuries, State Police add.