× Chambersburg Police warn residents of potential phone scam involving ‘unpaid utility bills’

CHAMBERSBURG — Chambersburg Police are warning residents of a potential utility phone scam affecting residents of the borough.

According to police, citizens are getting calls informing them they are past due on a utility bill, and that they need to pay immediately or lose their power.

Police say the borough of Chambersburg does not operate in this manner, and urge citizens not to be fooled by these types of calls.

When in dobut, police say, call the borough of Chambersburg at (717) 264-5151, or the Chambersburg Police Department at (717) 264-4131.