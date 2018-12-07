Fire crews battle early-morning blaze at Franklin Township barn

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Fire crews spent more than three hours battling an early morning fire Friday in Letterkenny Township, according to the Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company.

The fire was reported at 4:34 a.m., the fire company said.

Units responded to the 7000 block of Creek Road to find a fully involved fire consuming the barn. Other tanker trucks were quickly called to the scene of the blaze, which took about three hours to contain.

About 50 to 75 cattle and one skunk were injured or killed in the fire, Pleasant Hall Fire Company officials said.