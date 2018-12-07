Florida grinch at holiday celebration tells kids that Santa isn’t real
FLORIDA — When the citizens of Cape Coral, Florida gathered last Saturday for its annual Festival of Lights holiday celebration, they were hoping for some light-hearted family fun and entertainment.
Instead, according to WBBH-TV, they got a guy with a sign screaming at their children that Santa Claus isn’t real.
Witnesses said the man stood their for hours, telling children that Santa is a lie perpetrated by their parents.
Cape Coral Police was at the event, but said they couldn’t do anything because the man was exercising his freedom of speech. Police said it could only intervene if the man used a voice enhancer like a megaphone or created a riot, which he didn’t.