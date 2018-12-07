× Florida grinch at holiday celebration tells kids that Santa isn’t real

FLORIDA — When the citizens of Cape Coral, Florida gathered last Saturday for its annual Festival of Lights holiday celebration, they were hoping for some light-hearted family fun and entertainment.

Instead, according to WBBH-TV , they got a guy with a sign screaming at their children that Santa Claus isn’t real.

Witnesses said the man stood their for hours, telling children that Santa is a lie perpetrated by their parents.