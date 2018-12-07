× Former CEO and controller of Worley & Obetz ordered to stand trial on fraud charges

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The former CEO and controller of Worley & Obetz were ordered to be tried for alleged misuses of company funds covering personal credit debt.

Jeffrey Lyons, and Karen Connelly, had preliminary hearings this week.

Both are free on bail, posted by bondsmen, with Lyons on $1 million and Connelly on $50,000.

Police determined that Worley & Obetz funds covered over $1 million in Lyons’ credit card debt, with Connelly authorizing most of the payments.

While speaking to police, Connelly made mention of a “package deal” that involved the payment of Lyon’s credit debt, however, owners Seth and Robert Obetz said that no such arrangement existed.

Overall, the payments covered trips and plane fare, online shopping purchases, gym memberships, home projects, spa services, and college costs for a relative among other things.

Police were able to identify a number of credit card accounts linked to Lyons and paid by company funds.

The investigation is ongoing.