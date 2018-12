× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (December 7, 2018)

On FOX43 News At Ten: A police department in Lancaster County is warning the public following a string of car thefts.

In the past week and a half, there have been three incidents of stolen vehicles, all of which occurred when residents left their cars unattended after turning them on to warm up.

FOX43’s Ashley Paul has the latest at 10.

Watch Live – https://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/