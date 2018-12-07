Go
HSFF 2018 week 16 Manheim Central vs. Penn Hills (PIAA 5A State Championships) highlights
Posted 11:06 PM, December 7, 2018, by
FOX43 Newsroom
,
Updated at 11:10PM, December 7, 2018
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Manheim Central: 31
Penn Hills: 36
