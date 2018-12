× Lancaster County business has several windows damaged by BB gun shots

PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — State Police are investigating after a Lancaster County business reported several windows were damaged by BB gun pellets last month.

According to police, three windows at Wood Fabricators, Inc., on the 900 block of Lancaster Pike in Quarryville, were damaged by the pellets on Nov. 4.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact State Police at (717) 299-7650.