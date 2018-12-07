× ‘Living For Luker,’ the legacy of a 10-year-old’s final wish in 2009, is still helping to brighten the holidays

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been 10 years since Luke Pollock died of an inoperable brain stem tumor.

But the 10-year-old’s final wish before his death in 2009 still serves as an inspiration to many, according to KSAT-TV.

Pollock told his mother, Janet, in 2009 that his final wish was to collect toys, dress up as Santa, and hand them out to other sick kids at the hospital he was staying in.

“He was more about making other people happy and making sure other people were taken care of,” Janet Pollock told KSAT.

Sadly, Luke Pollock died in September, before his final wish could be fulfilled.

But his mother carried on.

And over the last 10 years, she’s helped make sure that hundreds of toys are collected each year and distributed to children in hospitals.

“(Luke) would be very happy and excited to see that his wish is doing so well,” Janet Pollock said.

There is still time to help with monetary donations. To contribute, go visit the Living for Luker Facebook page.