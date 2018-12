Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- It's the holiday season, and another holiday classic is coming to life on stage this weekend.

The Midstate Ballet's Nutcracker will be performed at the Appell Center this Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Ballet Mistress, Lauren Yentzer, and dancer, Sofia Herbst, stopped by the set to discuss the performance.

For ticket and performance information, you can visit the Appell Center's website here.