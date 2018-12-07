× Multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County restricts I-81 north and southbound lanes

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A lane restriction is in place for Interstate 81 northbound and southbound after a multi-vehicle crash that involved three tractor trailers, according to Dauphin County dispatch.

The crash is in the area of Exit 69 (Progress Avenue), PennDOT says. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 4:10 p.m.

UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 69.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) December 7, 2018

No injuries have been reported.

State Police are on the scene.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.