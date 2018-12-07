Multi-vehicle crash in Dauphin County restricts I-81 north and southbound lanes
DAUPHIN COUNTY — A lane restriction is in place for Interstate 81 northbound and southbound after a multi-vehicle crash that involved three tractor trailers, according to Dauphin County dispatch.
The crash is in the area of Exit 69 (Progress Avenue), PennDOT says. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 4:10 p.m.
No injuries have been reported.
State Police are on the scene.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.