Northern York Police seek help in identifying suspected wallet thief

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Northern York County Regional Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspected wallet thief.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. on Oct. 26, at Asian Yummy Restaurant on the 1500 block of N. George Street.

The victim told police she was sitting at a table in the restaurant, waiting for her order, when she got a call on her cell phone. Around that time, the victim said, her order arrived, and she went to retrieve it -- without realizing she had dropped her wallet on a chair at the table.

The victim left the store without her wallet, and when she returned, it was gone. Police say the victim reported a loss of $192 from the theft.

The restaurant provided police with surveillance video to help identify the suspect.

The video shows the suspect moving the chair that the lost wallet is on towards her in preparation to steal the wallet. The suspect then puts the wallet in a bag as she departs the store.

The investigation into this incident continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Northern York County Regional Police Tip Line at 717.467.TELL(8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.