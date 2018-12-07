× Police seek suspects accused of raiding locker, stealing car at Lancaster Planet Fitness gym

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are searching for two men accused of raiding a locker room in a Planet Fitness gym and stealing a car parked outside.

The incident happened Tuesday at about 8:21 p.m., police say.

According to police, the men entered the gym, located on the 1300 block of Millersville Pike, and went inside a locker room, where they entered an unlocked locker, found a jacket, and stole a set of keys that were in one of its pockets.

They then went outside with the keys and used them to enter a Red Honda Civic with Arizona registration BXN-3586, which they stole, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.