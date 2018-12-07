Sunshine continues into the weekend, however, we are bundling up, as temperatures remain cold!

WEEKEND FREEZE: Skies clear for a few hours but a strong piece of upper level energy brings clouds back by morning. Winds die down and that will lead to a very cold night. Grab an extra blanket! Lows bottom out in the upper teens and lower 20s. Skies are brighter Saturday, but does little to warm us up. Highs are held in the lower to middle 30s. A northwest breeze 5 to 10 MPH has real feel temperatures in the 20s! While a southern system looks to remain south, high clouds drift in for the second half of the weekend, obscuring the sunshine a bit. Another cold day, well below average, with morning lows near 20, and afternoon readings once again, in the lower and middle 30s.

NEXT WEEK: With low pressure hugging the Delaware coast, winds are out of the northeast keeping it quite chilly for Monday too. Filtered sunshine keeps temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40, so it’s not as frigid as the weekend, but still running colder than average. A weak system passes through Tuesday kicking up the winds and bringing temperatures down a few degrees. Afternoon readings only reach to the middle 30s under partly sunny skies. High pressure helps us out Wednesday brightening the skies. Temperatures are back near 40 degrees, despite morning lows in the lower 20s. East-southeast flow increases the clouds Thursday. Skies becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 40s. Light drizzle or a shower can’t be ruled out during the evening. A stronger south-southwest flow boosts temperatures to the middle and upper 40s Friday. However, there is a great threat for rain showers.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist