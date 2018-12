× WATCH: The first trailer for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Buckle up, Marvel fans.

The studio released the first theatrical trailer for the final installment of the Avengers series — Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer shows how our heroes are attempting to pick up the pieces after their universe-altering loss to The Mad Titan, Thanos.

But if you’re an Avengers fan, you don’t need us to sell it to you.

Watch it below.