WellSpan opens new urgent care center in Hanover

HANOVER — WellSpan Health leaders and staff joined with local community leaders Thursday to cut the ribbon on the newest WellSpan Urgent Care center in Hanover.

The center is part of a new shopping complex under development at 100 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover along the “Golden Mile.”

Like all WellSpan Urgent Care centers, the Hanover location will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It officially opens to patients on Monday, Dec. 10.

“When you need a doctor, sometimes it comes down to what is easiest,” said Creston Tate, D.O., WellSpan medical director of urgent care. “With WellSpan Urgent Care, Hanover area residents will now have convenient, walk-in access to health care every day of the week. Health care should fit into your schedule, not the other way around.”

The purpose is to provide walk-in care for patients age 3 months and older, who have non-emergency needs, such as minor illnesses and injuries – from sore throats and coughs to back pain, rashes and burns.

The new Hanover center will also offer X-ray services.

In addition, all WellSpan Urgent Care locations offer school, camp, college and sports physicals, as well as some routine immunizations.

Patients can take advantage of an online service called “Reserve My Spot,” which allows them to choose a time slot that suits their schedule. This can be done via smartphones, computer, tablets or at an in-person check-in kiosk at the office.

The public is invited to attend a pre-opening celebration and open house from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 8 at WellSpan Urgent Care, located at 100 Eisenhower Drive, Suite 360, Hanover. Admission is free, and no registration is required.

The celebration will feature tours of the new urgent care center, free blood pressure screenings, giveaways and raffle prizes. Healthy snacks and other refreshments will also be provided. In addition, FROGGY 107.7 FM radio will broadcast live during the celebration.

The opening of the Hanover center brings the total number of WellSpan Urgent Care locations to six across York, Adams and Lancaster counties.

For more information on WellSpan services and locations in the greater Hanover area, visit WellSpan.org/Hanover.

Source: WellSpan Health