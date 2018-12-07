Wicked cold weekend on tap, but some warm relief could be right around the corner!

FRIGID FRIDAY: Our most recent cold front crossed the region late last night bringing some gusty winds along with a few flurries which are now starting to dissipate as very dry air moves in. Temperatures overnight had a hard time cooling down thanks to gusty winds and cloud cover. This morning we will likely bottom out in the low 30s with cloud cover starting to clear out. We should see plenty of sunshine through most of today with the exception of a bit of cloud cover building back during the afternoon for a brief period of time. Unfortunately, even with that sunshine we won’t climb out of the mid to upper 30s for highs today. This fresh blast of arctic air will keep us cold all weekend long!

WINTER COLD WEEKEND: We are holding onto the cold through the weekend with daytime highs Saturday and Sunday only making it into the mid 30s. Lots of sunshine is again in the forecast for Saturday, but temperatures won’t respond. Calm winds anticipated Friday night and clear skies will allow temperatures to crash into the low 20s early Saturday morning, and even colder for Sunday morning. At this time, Saturday afternoon appears to be colder than Sunday afternoon by just a few degrees. Sunday is looking to be cloudier, but the system we’ve been monitoring is still looking to stay to our south thankfully.

WARM RELIEF POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK: With as cold as things will remain this weekend we are all looking for a warm-up! Mother Nature has been listening and is finally going to bless us with potentially some above average temperatures by late next week! No rain to worry about all weekend and for the first half of the next work week, but rain chances increasing by the end of next week. Temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid 40s for much of next week! Get ready for some relief from the frigid, wintry air!