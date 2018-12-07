× York man facing charges after robbing pizza delivery driver

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after robbing a pizza delivery driver.

Tylee Smart, 19, is facing criminal conspiracy, robbery, and theft by unlawful taking among other related charges.

On November 28 around 11:55 p.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of Hillcrest Road in Spring Garden Township for a report of an armed robbery of a Domino’s Pizza Delivery driver.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the victim who said that someone phoned in an order to be delivered in the 500 block of Hillcrest Road.

The victim said when he arrived to deliver the order, he called the customer who said that they would be right outside.

As the victim went to retrieve the order from the passenger side of his vehicle, three suspects appeared.

One of the suspects put a gun to the victim’s back and ordered him to empty his pockets, according to the criminal complaint.

Then, the suspects proceeded to steal the Domino’s order, that was worth nearly $45, the victim’s cellphone, worth $200, and $7 in change the driver had on him to make change.

Later, the victim was able to use a mobile tracking app to trace his phone to a home in the area of the 1800 block of Clover Lane in York.

On November 27 around 9:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a domestic dispute at the same home.

During their investigation, police were able to recover items stolen in the robbery, including a Domino’s pizza box with a delivery sticker showing the formentioned address on Hillcrest Road.

At that time, police learned that three suspects, including Smart, had allegedly run into the home with the Domino’s order the night before.

Around 12:45 p.m. on November 27, police were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the 500 block of Hillcrest Road.

The caller told police that they kept seeing a male subject ducking down behind cars.

Upon arrival, police located Smart and took him into custody.

Now, he is facing charges.