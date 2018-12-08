Cold and dry end to the weekend, but warmer temperatures are on the way!

CHILLY, QUIET SUNDAY: We will end the weekend on the same cold note we started it with as temperatures will once again remain the mid 30s for highs tomorrow. Before we get there tomorrow, unfortunately we have to deal with the cold tonight! High pressure will be nosing in from the west and sitting directly over us tonight. That means skies will remain clear and winds will calm down, providing the perfect environment for temperatures to drop into the low 20s and possibly even into the teens. The system we’ve been eyeing for the past week will stay to our south, but its likely a few clouds will swing up into south-central PA as well. Aside from a bit of cloud cover and chilly temperatures, there won’t be much more to talk about for the rest of the weekend.

WARMER AND SUNNIER START TO A NEW WEEK: Although our overnight lows will likely remain in the 20s for most of the next week, our afternoon temperatures will be a bit warmer than the past couple of days. Yay! Highs are expected to climb back into the 40s by Monday afternoon. A brief dip in temperatures is possible on Tuesday with breezy winds, but we quickly rebound back into the 40s for the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine to stick around for Wednesday and Thursday before clouds begin to build back in ahead of our next system. We should remain dry all of next week until Friday and the weekend. The Climate Prediction Center is hinting at some above average temperatures in the forecast over the next 8-14 days!

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

Jessica Pash