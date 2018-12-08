Homeowner whose tree was stolen in Lancaster County has a message for the Grinch that took it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Police are searching for a real-life Grinch in Lancaster County after a homeowner in Manheim Township reported someone stole a Blue Spruce tree from their backyard in the middle of the night.

Manheim Township Police say it happened in the 100 block of Deer Ford Drive in Manheim Township sometime between Monday and Tuesday night.

“I just hope it was worth it for them to steal it," said Ruby Johanson, whose tree was stolen.

“I drove up and saw that it was missing," said Johanson. "I said geez someone stole my tree!"

Ruby Johanson says that 10-foot tree that once stood in her yard was cut down overnight.

“It’s a Blue Spruce," she said. "And those darn things are expensive!”

However, she wants to note that while she wants the person who did this to be held responsible, she doesn’t have any hard feelings.

“It’s just disappointing," said Johanson. "It’s down in somebody’s home now, they might as well use it and enjoy it and have presents underneath it for the kids.”

Johanson does have a message for the Grinch that stole her tree, though.

"It’s going to stay just like that, I hope they feel guilty and see what they did," said Johanson. "It’s going to stay that way, I’m not taking it down, it’s going to sit there just the way it is," she added.

Manheim Township Police say whoever is responsible could face up to two years in jail and up to $10,000 in fines.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at: 717) 569-6401.